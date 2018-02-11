Kinniburgh concedes there's 'something missing' for Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh conceded there is “something missing” for Corby Town after they slipped to a sixth defeat in a row in the Evo-Stik League South.

A second-half header from Ashley Carter was enough to give Alvechurch a 1-0 success as the Steelmen’s poor run of form since the end of December continued.

And caretaker-boss Kinniburgh was frustrated as he was left to reflect on the “same old story” for his team.

“There is something missing and we know there is something missing,” he said.

“It’s the part of the season where to go and get the something that’s missing maybe means going over and above what you would normally have to do to get the one or two players to change the 1-0 defeats into a 1-0 win or a 2-1 win.

“People who have come and watched the games over the last few weeks will know we have played all the top teams now and we have been beaten by the odd goal and the odd mistake.

“Again, today their goalkeeper kicks it 100 yards down the park, our centre-half goes to head it, it comes off his head, goes out for a corner, we switch off and it’s 1-0.

“They had a couple of chances, we had a couple of chances, it was a really good battle and both teams deserved a point but we didn’t get one and it just seems to be the same old story.

“We have not got that clinical, finishing touch and we have not had it all season.

“From the start of the season to now we have had enough people in the door who have played games but nobody has got over double figures.

“And that’s where we need to get someone in who is going to get that and we also need someone who is going to take a lot more control of it and make sure we keep clean sheets.

“There is something missing, we know that and that’s why I keep going on about building the football club in the right way and having the right personnel.

“We are getting there slowly and we will get there when we can add the two or three players of real quality to what we already have.”

Corby remain seven points off the play-off places but Kinniburgh is confident things will turn for his team.

And he hopes that will happen when they return to Steel Park to take on Loughborough Dynamo next weekend.

“I am not worried about it turning around because it definitely will,” he added.

“I have been involved in football for long enough to know that we have got more than enough to turn this around and turn it around quickly.

“We have not had our backs against the wall in any games we have been playing.

“We will be going into next week really positive and we will turn this around.”