Kinniburgh begins his building work at Corby

Corby Town manager Steve Kinniburgh has begun his preparations for next season.

The Steelmen have appointed midfielder Ashley Robinson as player/assistant-manager for the next campaign, which will see Corby play in the Evo-Stik Southern League East.

The club have also confirmed that players’ player of the year Sam Warburton committed for next season along with defender Jamie Anton and striker Jake Bettles.

Three academy graduates, Luke Aridegbe, Dan Smith and Ryan Bell will all be stepping up to the first-team for the new campaign with Dean McBride and Zac Allen continuing with the academy alongside the first team.

There have been two departures, however, with Phil Trainer and Steven Leslie leaving the club, the former having already been announced as the new assistant-manager at AFC Telford United.

A statement from the club said: “We are still in talks with the remainder of last season’s squad and potential new signings and more announcements will be made in due course.”