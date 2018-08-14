Injury-hit Diamonds slip to defeat

AFC Rushden & Diamonds slipped to their first loss of the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central season as they went down 1-0 at Biggleswade Town.

Diamonds were looking to build on their fine opening-day success over Redditch United.

But they were hampered by injuries to key frontmen Tom Lorraine and Ben Diamond in the first half.

There were chances at both ends in an even opening 20 minutes with Lorraine having Diamonds’ best opportunity when he headed wide.

But their cause wasn’t helped when Lorraine had to depart with an injury and they then lost another striker in Diamond after Biggleswade had grabbed what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot.

Jack Ashton was adjudged to have brought down Jonny McNamara and Matthew Ball fired home from 12 yards.

Sam Brown headed over from a good position before the break but Diamonds did give it a go in the second half with substitute John Dean seeing an effort deflected over while Nathan Hicks forced a save out of the home goalkeeper.

But Biggleswade saw things out to make it two wins out of two and condemn Diamonds to defeat.

Andy Peaks’ team will hope to bounce back when they head to Stourbridge on Saturday.