In-form Diamonds facing a different challenge

Andy Peaks is relishing a different challenge as AFC Rushden & Diamonds prepare for a trip to Halesowen Town this weekend.

Diamonds extended their current unbeaten run to seven matches as they gave their play-off hopes a huge boost with an impressive 2-0 victory over third-placed Stratford Town at Hayden Road on Tuesday night.

That brought to an end a run of four home matches in a row from which Diamonds have taken eight points to keep themselves right in the hunt for a top-five finish in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

Having beaten fellow play-off contenders Stratford and King’s Lynn Town during that run, Diamonds now have to take on a side who are battling for survival at the bottom end of the table.

Halesowen head into tomorrow's (Saturday) game five points adrift of safety

And while Diamonds will be heavy favourites to continue their fine form, boss Peaks is staying cautious.

“It’s a really tough game this one because it’s against a team who are at the other end of the table, they are fighting for their lives,” the Diamonds manager said.

“They have a good ground and good set of supporters who get behind them.

“It’s going to be a completely different game to the ones we have played in the last few weeks but it’s a challenge we look forward to.

“We will be ready. We will get our feet back on the ground and we will go there looking to pick some more points up."