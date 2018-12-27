'Important three points' leave Diamonds boss Peaks satisfied

Andy Peaks was delighted with an “important” win as AFC Rushden & Diamonds extended their unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory over St Neots Town.

Diamonds gave the majority of the 644 Boxing Day crowd at Hayden Road plenty to cheer about as Tom Lorraine’s brace secured another success.

Tom Lorraine is mobbed by his team-mates after he opened the scoring

Peaks’ team are now unbeaten in six matches and their latest win moved them back into the top-five of the Evo-Stik League Premier Division Central ahead of Saturday’s big home clash with fellow high-flyers Biggleswade Town.

And, after seeing his side come from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw at Redditch United last weekend, the Diamonds boss was pleased to follow it up with a maximum haul.

“It was important to get the three points,” Peaks said.

“The draws we have had on the road only look better if you pick some points up at home and we did that so I am really pleased.

“It wasn’t breathtaking by any stretch but the crucial thing was to make sure we didn’t give them a lift by going behind and, in the end, it was pretty comfortably without being brilliant.

“We got the goal and then they had the man sent-off but I was still cautious because when a team feels they have been hard done by, which they did, being down to 10 men can galvanise them. It’s happened with us before.

“So we had to be careful because it only takes one set-piece or one mistake and the game can change.

“The second goal was vital and we got it at a good time and that gave us the chance to see things out.”

Peaks, meanwhile, piled the praise on frontman Lorraine as his double secured the points.

The striker, who is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, has come up through the leagues with Diamonds and now has 13 to his name in all competitions this season.

And Peaks revealed Lorraine’s form has resulted in some increased interest in his services from other clubs.

“I think he’s getting better and better and he is probably more comfortable at this level than he was at Step 5,” the Diamonds boss added.

“His ethics and work-rate have never been questioned and he is getting more goals and that’s the reason why there has been a bit of interest in him.

“Above all else, he is just a decent bloke and I am delighted with him.”