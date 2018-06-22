Heroes of local youth football are honoured

The Weetabix Youth League celebrated the best of local youth football in north Northamptonshire at a successful awards evening.

The league is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and over 360 guests were on hand at Wicksteed Park as the outstanding players, clubs and volunteers were honoured.

Nominations were received for each category with the Northamptonshire Football Association (NFA) producing a judging panel to decide the winners.

During the event, Nev Tingle was named as the new president of the Weetabix League following the death of John Sellers earlier this year.

The league also passed on its thanks to O2 stores Wellingborough and Corby, Gracious Events, Kanda Print, Macron – Northants, Lee Duffy – Teamwork Sports & Trophy Centre, Wicksteed Park Pavilion and the Northamptonshire Football Association for their help in making the event possible.

Awards presented

Inspirational Player: Harry McDonald (FC Aztec U10). Also nominated: Kyle Draper (Corby Hellenic U11), Darryl Madovi (Weekley Rovers U13), Reginald Wigger (Higham Town Lancasters U14).

Team of the Year: Weekley Rovers Titans U12. Also nominated: Corby Diamonds U16, Wellingborough Town U14, FC Aztec Phoenix

U14.

Referee of the Year: Harry Lawrence. Also nominated: Luke Addis, Steve Smart, Chris Macleer.

Manager of the Year: James Geddes (Mawsley FC). Also nominated: Earl Boycott (Hellenic), Liam Leonard (Vicarage Farm), Jay Parekh (Wellingborough Town).

Club of the Year: Barton FC. Also nominated: Ise Lodge, Burton Park Wanderers, Vicarage Farm.

Volunteer of the Year: Simon Burgess (FC Aztec). Also nominated: Arlee Roe (Whitworths FC), Andrea Harper (Ise Lodge), Kellie King (Weekley Rovers).

Outstanding Contribution to the League: Jim Hover (Ise Lodge). Also nominated: Barry Fletcher (Wellingborough Town), Kevin Benford (Burton Park Wanderers), Phillip Pepper (Vicarage Farm).

Chairman’s Award: Ian Tortoishell.