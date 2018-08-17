Gyasi returns as Diamonds make three signings

Joel Gyasi has returned to AFC Rushden & Diamonds as one of three new signings ahead of their trip to Stourbridge tomorrow (Saturday).

The winger, who was a key player in Diamonds’ promotion-winning campaign, didn’t return for pre-season Hayden Road and was training with Bedford Town for a time.

But Gyasi is now back with Diamonds as Andy Peaks looks to strengthen his squad after Tom Lorraine (hamstring) and Ben Diamond (ankle) both suffered injuries in the first half of Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Biggleswade Town in the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central.

With those two on the sidelines, Peaks has also boosted his attacking options by signing Albie Hopkins on a 28-day youth loan from Oxford United.

Hopkins was the Us top scorer in their under-18 team last year and can play as a winger or a striker.

And Diamonds have also moved to sign frontman Leon Lobjoit on a dual-registration basis with Brackley Town.

Lobjoit joined Brackley from Northampton Town in the summer and had two loan spells at Corby Town last season.