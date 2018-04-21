Gyasi puts Diamonds on the brink of promotion

AFC Rushden & Diamonds stand on the brink of promotion in the Evo-Stik South League East after a fine 1-0 victory at Cambridge City.

Diamonds’ third win in a row, secured by Joel Gyasi’s goal just before half-time, means they will go up if they beat Aylesbury at Hayden Road on Tuesday night and third-placed Hartley Wintney fail to win at Kempston Rovers.

However, even if both teams win, Diamonds will still be unofficially promoted with their goal difference still being 15 better off than Hartley’s.

Andy Peaks’ team will head into midweek on top of the table as second-placed Beaconsfield Town suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hayes & Yeading United.

It was a tight contest at Westwood Road as Diamonds got their noses in front in first-half stoppage-time when Gyasi was on hand to score after Spencer Weir-Daley’s shot had been spilled by the home goalkeeper.

Ryan Robbins and Tom Lorraine both went close after the break but Diamonds saw things out to move ever closer to elevation.