Friday night lights await for Diamonds and Lambs

Andy Peaks is hoping some Friday night football will “capture the imagination” as AFC Rushden & Diamonds get ready to take on Tamworth tonight.

Diamonds were forced to bring their Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central home clash forward 24 hours after groundsharers Rushden & Higham United were handed a home tie in the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Vase.

Peaks’ team go into the clash under the lights on a high after they picked up their first away win of the season on Bank Holiday Monday as Ben Farrell’s early penalty proved to be enough to seal a 1-0 success at St Neots Town.

Now he is keen to see his team follow it up against a Lambs side who were relegated from the Vanarama National League North last season.

Tamworth claimed their first victory of the campaign on Monday as they beat Rushall Olympic 2-0 at home.

And Peaks said: “They didn’t have the best of starts but they had a good win on Monday and they will be a good team.

“The three points we got on Monday have created a bit of a buffer for us again and I think we can really look forward to the next game.

“To be going to places like St Neots and then coming into a game like Tamworth at home is what this club has been looking forward to for a while.

“If you had told everyone here six years ago that we would be in this position at this point then they would have snapped your hand off.

“It’s something a bit different with it being a Friday night game under the floodlights.

“Hopefully it will capture the imagination and we will get a big crowd in for what should be a decent game.”