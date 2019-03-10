'Fine margins' prove costly for Diamonds

Andy Peaks felt it was a case of “fine margins” for AFC Rushden & Diamonds after their play-off hopes suffered a setback in a 1-0 defeat at Stratford Town.

A fine strike from James Fry 15 minutes from full-time settled the clash between the fellow play-off contenders as Diamonds dropped out of the top five in the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central.

But while boss Peaks conceded his team were not at their best, he felt they should have been awarded a penalty in stoppage-time when their claims for a handball were waved away.

“It’s obviously disappointing to come away with nothing,” he said.

“We went there to get something from the game and it was a case of fine margins.

“It was not a great performance, certainly in the first half we didn’t pass the ball well enough.

“It was two evenly-matched teams who didn’t want to give anything away.

“The conditions were tough and, to be honest, the one real moment of quality decided the game. It was a very good goal from their lad.

“But we do feel a bit aggrieved because we felt we had a stonewall penalty not given late on and that is two in the last two games where we felt we should have had one.

“You have to hope that these decisions even themselves out over the season but at this stage, when points are so crucial, you need them to go in your favour.”

Diamonds are straight back into action tomorrow (Monday) night when they head to Rushall Olympic for a re-arranged clash.