Fast start was key to Corby's success, says Robinson

Ashley Robinson was delighted with Corby Town’s fast start as they maintained their unbeaten record so far this season with a 2-0 victory at Coleshill Town.

Two days on from their 3-3 draw against Dunstable Town in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup, the Steelmen claimed a second clean sheet in a row in the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central.

Greg Ling opened the scoring after he was recalled to the starting line-up while Jamie Anton returned to partner Gary Mulligan at the heart of the defence.

And assistant-manager Robinson, who took charge with boss Steve Kinniburgh away doing his coaching badges in Scotland, was impressed with the contribution of both players.

Corby’s cause was helped when home goalkeeper Paul Hathaway was sent-off for a high challenge on Jordan Francis and the win was confirmed thanks to Joel Carta’s second-half strike.

It all left Robinson pleased with his team’s efforts on the home side’s artificial surface.

“It’s something new to us and we don’t actually train on astroturf but the boys took to it really well,” the Corby assistant-boss said.

“For the first 15 to 20 minutes we came out of the blocks, which is something we haven’t done this season.

“We moved the ball well. We go a bit long at times but we started the game really well and the whole of the back four were really good for us.

Jamie was fantastic, he won everything in the air. The two centre-halves were dominant.

“We have got a squad and we have to use it.

“Greg came in and got himself a goal so you can’t ask for anymore than that. That’s what we want from our midfielders, breaking through the lines and scoring goals.

“He did exactly what we asked him to do and hopefully moving forward, there will be more goals to come for him.”

The Steelmen return to Steel Park next Saturday when they take on AFC Dunstable and Robinson added: “We have had two games in three days and it’s hard on the legs.

“It’s time to rest up but we will be back in on Thursday and take them through what we need to do ahead of Saturday.”