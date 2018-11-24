Farrell on the spot to earn Diamonds a point

Ben Farrell held his nerve to convert a late penalty as AFC Rushden & Diamonds fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw at Lowestoft Town.

Andy Peaks made one change to the team following the 1-0 defeat at Banbury United with Zack Reynolds returning while Ben Farrell dropped to the bench and striker Jack Bowen wasn’t included in the squad.

The hosts started the better and they had the ball in the net after 14 minutes but the flag was up for offside to deny Shaun Bammant.

But Lowestoft did go in front soon after when Kieran Higgs played a neat one-two with Bammant and beat Ben Heath with a powerful strike.

The home side went close again Adam Smith narrowly off target before half-time.

Diamonds’ cause wasn’t helped when skipper Liam Dolman was forced off through injury early in the second half.

But Peaks’ team gradually came into things and and Sam Brown headed over from a Declan Rogers corner before the midfielder sent a shot narrowly over.

They went close with 16 minutes to go when Jack Ashton saw his header well saved on the line by Elvijs Putnins.

But Diamonds kept going and, in the final minute, substitute John Dean was caught on the edge of the box and fellow replacement Farrell stepped up to score from 12 yards.

The draw keeps Diamonds in seventh place in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, just a point off the play-off places.

They return to action on Tuesday night when they entertain Halesowen Town in a re-arranged match at Hayden Road.