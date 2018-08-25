FA CUP: Steelmen and Diamonds face replays while UCL trio go out

AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Corby Town face Emirates FA Cup replays after they were both held to draws in the preliminary round.

At Steel Park, the Steelmen had to stage an incredible second-half fightback to earn a second chance against Evo-Stik South League Division One Central rivals Dunstable Town.

Elliot Sandy's header finds the net for Corby's third goal

Steve Kinniburgh’s team conceded three goals in the last 11 minutes of the opening period with Arel Amu opening the scoring after a mix-up between Dean McBride and Sam Warburton.

Chris Wreh doubled the lead with a header and then looked to have ended the game as a contest when he curled a shot in off the post in stoppage-time.

But Corby were given a lifeline on 55 minutes when substitute Joel Carta converted from the penalty spot after Warburton had been fouled.

Wreh missed a golden chance in front of goal for the visitors and within 30 seconds, the hosts had gone up the other end and made it 3-2 thanks to Jordan Francis’ low finish.

Jordan Francis celebrates after he grabbed the Steelmen's second goal against Dunstable

Dunstable then had Alex Taylor sent-off for a lunge on Jordon Crawford and Corby levelled with two minutes to go when Elliot Sandy headed home Gary Mulligan’s cross.

The visitors finished the game with nine men when goalkeeper Will Hunt was red-carded for handling outside his penalty area but Corby couldn’t find a winner.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds were held to a 1-1 draw at United Counties League side Deeping Rangers.

The hosts took a shock lead when Scott Mooney turned and fired past Ben Heath but the first half was marred by a dreadful injury to former Diamonds man Jason Kilbride, believed to be a broken right leg, after a strong coming together between him and Jack Ashton.

Action from Desborough Town's 3-0 home defeat to Kempston Rovers

That caused the game to be held up for a while but Diamonds did level before half-time when Jack Bowen slotted home after Joel Gyasi’s shot had been saved.

Diamonds had plenty of chances after the break with Tom Lorraine, Sam Brown, Ben Farrell and Blaize Punter all going close.

The two replays for Corby and Diamonds are now set to be played on Tuesday, September 4.

It was a disappointing day for the local United Counties League teams in the FA Cup as they were all beaten by higher-ranked opposition.

Desborough boss Chris Bradshaw watches on during his team's loss in the FA Cup

Wellingborough Town looked to be on course for an upset before they eventually went down 3-2 at Spalding United.

The hosts went in front through Leon Mettam but Adam Speight equalised before half-time and then Giuseppe Freitas gave the Doughboys the lead from the penalty spot with 17 minutes to go.

However, there was to be late heartbreak as Gary King made it 2-2 on 85 minutes and then Danny Brooks converted a penalty to send the Tulips through.

Rothwell Corinthians also lost 3-2 as they were beaten at Barton Rovers.

Victor Osobu’s free-kick gave the hosts the advantage but Lewis Odell equalised before half-time.

Osobu struck again for the home side and Drew Phillips’ solo effort looked to have made the game safe, although they were in for a nervy finish after Corinthians pulled another one back late on.

Desborough Town were also knocked out as they were beaten 3-0 by Kempston Rovers at the R Inn Stadium.

Ar Tarn hit the crossbar while the game was still goalless but Rovers scored either side of half-time through Shane Bush and Nathan Tshikuna.

And the visitors wrapped things up on 74 minutes thanks to Josh Crawley’s effort.