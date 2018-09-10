FA CUP: Poppies handed home tie while Steelmen hit the road

The draw for the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup has been made
The draw for the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup has been made

Kettering Town have been handed a home draw in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Poppies, who claimed a 4-1 success at Romford in the first qualifying round yesterday (Sunday), will take on Evo-Stik League East Division side AFC Mansfield at Latimer Park.

Corby Town will be on the road in the next stage of the competition after they were paired with higher-ranked opposition in the form of Alvechurch, who play in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

The Steelmen earned their spot in today’s draw thanks to a 2-0 home success against Hertford Town.

The ties are due to be played on Saturday, September 22.