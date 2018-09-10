FA CUP: Poppies handed home tie while Steelmen hit the road

Kettering Town have been handed a home draw in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Poppies, who claimed a 4-1 success at Romford in the first qualifying round yesterday (Sunday), will take on Evo-Stik League East Division side AFC Mansfield at Latimer Park.

Corby Town will be on the road in the next stage of the competition after they were paired with higher-ranked opposition in the form of Alvechurch, who play in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

The Steelmen earned their spot in today’s draw thanks to a 2-0 home success against Hertford Town.

The ties are due to be played on Saturday, September 22.