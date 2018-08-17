Excitement in the air as Steelmen get started

Steve Kinniburgh can’t wait to see what his new-look Corby Town team serves up as their new season gets under way this weekend.

The Steelmen are in the new surroundings of the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central for this campaign and they face a tough opening test as they head to last season’s beaten play-off finalists Cambridge City.

Kinniburgh is gearing up for his first full season as manager at Steel Park and he is excited about what lies ahead.

With the addition of experienced heads such as new club captain Gary

Mulligan and frontman Elliot Sandy, Corby have assembled a squad many believe should be capable of challenging towards the top end of the table this season.

And Kinniburgh is just fine with them being one of the teams to watch.

“We are really looking forward to it, this is what we have been building up to,” the Steelmen boss said.

“We have had six weeks of preparation and we have been getting all the bits together.

“It’s the exciting part of the season where nothing can go wrong until you step out there tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon!

“We know people are looking at us and that is what we want, we want people to be watching us and it’s nice to be coming into the season with a positive attitude.

“I think we have put together a decent squad and everything through pre-season up until now has been excellent.

“We have now got to go and show it on the pitch.

“I don’t think Corby have been like this for the last few years.

“There are no other distractions and if the only think you have got to worry about at this stage is just what happens on the pitch, then it’s a good position to be in.

“We are just excited to get going and see how this squad of players gets on.”

Corby’s opening game of the season will be followed by their first home match of the campaign against Sutton Coldfield Town at Steel Park next Wednesday night.