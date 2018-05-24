Early work pleases Corby boss Kinniburgh

Steve Kinniburgh is happy with the early work he has put in this summer as he gears up for his first full season in charge of Corby Town.

The Steelmen boss appointed Ashley Robinson as player/assistant-manager last week while the likes of Jamie Anton, Sam Warburton and Jake Bettles all committed themselves for another season at Steel Park.

Two new additions were also made with full-back Miles Smith returning to the club and winger Jordan Francis also arriving from Romulus.

And Kinniburgh said: “It’s all about building up to July when we come back for pre-season but I would like to have everything in place by then.

“This is going to be a big season for us and it’s important we have the organisation and the personnel right.

“It’s not about me going out and speaking to loads of players. It’s about me speaking to right ones who I believe can help us make a push next season.

“We needed to address the defence because we lost 75 goals in the league last season and that’s unacceptable. If we want to be going for promotion, we have to stop conceding goals.

“Miles is a player we know and he is a solid defender while he offers plenty going forward so with him, Jamie Anton and Sam Warburton already on board we have started to address the defence.

“And, with Jordan, I just felt we needed another option in the wide areas. He is a big lad and he is quick and I think he can be an asset.

“It’s a good start for us and we will be looking at bringing in perhaps three or four more to add to what we already have.”

As far as adding Robinson to his coaching staff was concerned, Kinniburgh added: “Ash struggled with injury towards the end of last season but that actually worked in his favour.

“He ended up being someone else to bounce ideas off on the bench and I had a chat with him to see where he wanted to go in the future.

“He wants to have a look at coaching and this seems like a good fit. My hope is that it will be a partnership that lasts a long time."