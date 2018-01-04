Dolman named Diamonds captain as Bunting departs

Richard Bunting has left AFC Rushden & Diamonds to join United Counties League Premier Division high-fliers Wisbech Town.

The experienced midfielder, who was Diamonds’ captain, is set to make his debut for the Fenmen in their FA Vase fourth-round clash this weekend.

The 36-year-old made 145 appearances for Diamonds after joining the club over four years ago and featured 18 times in the current Evo-Stik South League East campaign.

However, with starts at a premium in recent weeks, Bunting has now departed with high praise from boss Andy Peaks.

“Bunts has been a fantastic servant and I owe him a lot for what he has done for the club during his time here,” the Diamonds boss said.

“He wants to play but he also understands that the lads in the midfield have been performing well for us.

“He wants to be playing and I can understand that and now he has the opportunity.

“He has been great for this club both on and off the pitch. And we waived the seven days after the approach from Wisbech to show our respect to him, it’s the least we could do.”

Peaks, meanwhile, confirmed Liam Dolman will now take up the captaincy at Hayden Road following Bunting’s departure with long-serving Sam Brown being made the permanent vice-captain.

“Bully (Dolman) has done the job when Bunts didn’t play, he is a leader for us,” Peaks added.

“And Sam is a future captain, there’s no doubt about that so he will be our vice-captain.”

The table-topping Diamonds are back in action on Saturday when they entertain Marlow.