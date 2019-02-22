Diggin returns as Steelmen add three more

Steve Diggin has made a shock return to Corby Town.

The striker is set to be part of the Steelmen squad for tomorrow’s (Saturday) trip to Kempston Rovers after he made the move back to Steel Park from Banbury United.

Diggin’s return was one of three new signings boss Steve Kinniburgh completed today after Northampton Town Academy players Camron McWilliams and Jack Newell also joined Corby on short-term deals.

Diggin’s first spell at Corby was a highly successful one as he joined them from Cogenhoe United in the summer of 2007 and he went on to score 25 goals when the club won the Southern League title in the 2008-09 campaign before having two more seasons with them in what is now known as the National League North.

After leaving Corby, he had another successful stint at Brackley Town before he joined Banbury United at the start of the current campaign.

McWilliams, who can play in either midfield or defence, was one part of the first set of brothers to play for the Cobblers since 1933 when he appeared alongside sibling Shaun in the Checkatrade Trophy tie with Fulham Under-21s in November last year.

Newell, meanwhile, is a midfielder who has been on the books at Northampton from the age of nine.

The three new arrivals take Kinniburgh’s recent additions up to four after Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson signed for Corby last week as the manager strengthens things up for the run-in in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central.