Diamonds undone by late goal at Stourbridge

AFC Rushden & Diamonds suffered late heartbreak as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Stourbridge in the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central.

Diamonds looked to be heading for a well-earned point to round off their first week at Step 3, only for the hosts to grab a last-gasp winner.

Things had started so well for Andy Peaks’ team with John Dean being put through on goal and he rounded the home goalkeeper before slotting home.

Stourbridge were presented with the chance to level when Callum Westwood was adjudged to have fouled Greg Mills in the area. But Ben Heath produced a fine save down to his right to keep out Luke Benbow’s spot-kick.

But the hosts did get level before the break when Heath was unable to stop Mills’ effort from rolling into the corner.

There were chances at either in the second half with Jack Bowen having the best for Diamonds while Heath made good saves from Jack Duggan and Mills.

But Stourbridge won it at the death when Leon Broadhurst’s header was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Diamonds now turn their attention to the Emirates FA Cup as they head to United Counties League side Deeping Rangers in the preliminary round next weekend.