Diamonds suffer at Hayes again

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ hopes in this season’s Emirates FA Cup came to an end as Hayes & Yeading United got the better of them again.

Diamonds slipped to a 2-1 defeat as they exited the competition in the first qualifying round.

Andy Peaks’ side were boosted by the return of defender Sam Brown who went straight back into the starting line-up while Ben Diamond also featured from the off for the first time since recovering from injury.

There were few chances in the first half with Diamonds having appeals for a penalty waved away after Joel Gyasi went down under a challenge.

But it was Hayes who broke the deadlock when a deep cross was headed home by Lewis Toomey.

The same player almost doubled the advantage early in the second half when his shot cannoned back off the crossbar.

And Diamonds hit the woodwork themselves with Gyasi the man out of luck after he was set up by Diamond.

But Hayes grabbed what proved to be the winner two minutes from the end when Lee Barney fired in from a tight angle.

There was still time for Ben Farrell to pull one back from the penalty spot after Diamond had been fouled but it proved to be only a consolation.