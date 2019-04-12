Diamonds must go on the attack in a final bid for the play-offs

Andy Peaks knows his AFC Rushden & Diamonds team must go on the attack if they are to launch one final assault on the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central play-off places.

Three draws in the row, the latest being a 0-0 stalemate at St Ives Town last weekend, have left Diamonds’ top-five hopes hanging by a thread.

They head into Saturday’s big clash with second-placed Stourbridge six points adrift of the play-off spots with just four games remaining.

It has made it a real case of ‘now or never’ for Peaks’ team as they bid to put together a run of wins while hoping other results go in their favour elsewhere.

It’s a long shot but Peaks certainly isn’t giving up hope.

But he knows his team will have to start finding the net having had two goalless draws in a row and seeing his side score just four goals in their last seven league matches.

The Diamonds manager said: “It’s a massive test against a team who have been up there all season.

“Stourbridge have proved themselves to be one of the best sides in the division so we are looking forward to it.

“I said it after the game last weekend and I will say it again, we won’t be giving up on a play-off place until it’s mathematically impossible.

“I don’t think we have played too badly in the last few games but we are obviously disappointed with the results because we have not been winning.

“We just haven’t been good enough in the last third, we haven’t score enough goals.

“So that has been something for us to work on in training this week. We need to be a bit better in our attacking approach and we will try to put that into action this weekend.

“I think we have come a long way during this season and now we have the prospect of some very tough matches in our final four fixtures so we have to make sure we have a real go in them.

“It’s been a good season and it isn’t over just yet. We need to keep going and see what we can get from these last four games.”

Diamonds will be checking up on the fitness of Ben Diamond ahead of the weekend after the frontman missed last Saturday’s draw at St Ives with an ankle injury.