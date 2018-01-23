Diamonds' match with Thame called off

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' Evo-Stik South League East clash with Thame United tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed.

An early inspection was called at Hayden Road this morning following the heavy rain over the weekend and, with the pitch still waterlogged, the game was postponed.

The table-topping Diamonds will now hope to return to action on Saturday when they make the trip to Moneyfields.

Meanwhile, Diamonds' home clash with Uxbridge, which was postponed at the weekend, has now been re-arranged for Tuesday, March 6 (7.45pm).