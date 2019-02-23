Diamonds march on while Steelmen stay right in the hunt

AFC Rushden & Diamonds moved back into the play-off positions in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central as they extended their unbeaten run to eight matches with a 1-0 success at struggling Halesowen Town.

It’s now just one defeat in 16 league matches for Andy Peaks’ team, although they were made to work hard for their latest success.

Diamonds had the better chances in the first half with Tom Lorraine hitting the crossbar from a Ben Diamond cross being the best of them.

Declan Rogers saw an effort saved early in the second half but the breakthrough came just before the hour.

Rogers’ cross was kept alive by man-of-the-match Alex Collard and Liam Dolman headed the ball back across goal for Diamond to head home from close-range.

And Diamonds preserved their lead while looking to add to it but it took a decent save from Ben Heath late on to help seal another win.

Diamonds now sit in fourth place in the table, two points behind King’s Lynn Town who are just above them while they are a point clear of sixth-placed Alvechurch who visit Hayden Road next weekend.

The title race in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central was thrown open and Corby Town are right in the thick of things after a 3-1 success at Kempston Rovers.

With Bromsgrove Sporting winning 2-1 at morning leaders Peterborough Sports, the Steelmen are now seven points behind Sporting with three games in hand and closed the gap on Sports to five.

Steve Kinniburgh handed starts to Cameron McWilliams, Jack Newell and the returning Steve Diggin after all three signed for the Steelmen during the week.

And, almost inevitably, it was Diggin who opened the scoring as he latched onto a through-ball and lobbed home goalkeeper James Martin.

Dan George made a good save in the Corby goal to keep his team in front and the Steelmen doubled their lead before the break when Joel Carta smashed home following a scramble in the area.

Kempston threw themselves a lifeline early in the second half when Scott Joseph lifted the ball over George to halve the deficit.

But top scorer Elliot Sandy made the game safe on 64 minutes, converting from the penalty spot after a foul in the area.

The Steelmen now have a big week in front of them as they head to Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday night before a huge home clash with Sports next weekend.