Diamonds make their moves as Bowen returns

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have made their first moves of the summer and have secured the services of no fewer than 15 of last season’s promotion-winning squad.

And boss Andy Peaks has also made his first summer signing with striker Jack Bowen rejoining the club for a third time after he spent last season at Biggleswade Town.

But there are a couple of notable absentees from Diamonds’ retained list at present with wingers Luke Fairlamb and Joel Gyasi, who were so influential in helping the club earn promotion from the Evo-Stik South League East last season, not among the names of those who have committed for life at Step 3.

Captain Liam Dolman, last season’s top scorer Ben Farrell and popular defenders Sam Brown and Jack Ashton have all pledged their immediate future to the club.

And Peaks said: “I am delighted with the numbers of the squad have committed to next season, they have all deserved the opportunity to test themselves at the higher level.

“I am also pleased that Jack Bowen has agreed to rejoin the club.

“All other members of last season’s squad have received offers to stay with the club and those offers still stand, although we may lose one or two who want to test themselves at a higher level.

“I have a few trialists who have impressed in training and I’m looking forward to seeing them take part in pre season. Any that sign on, we will obviously announce in due course.”

AFC Rushden & Diamonds squad so far: Ben Heath, Callum Westwood, Liam Dolman, Sam Brown, Ben Ford, Jack Westbrook, Joe Curtis, Ross Oulton, Ben Farrell, Tom Lorraine, Jack Bowen, Ben Diamond, John Dean, Cameron Gilchrist, Jack Ashton, Blaize Punter.