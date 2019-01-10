Diamonds launch fundraising effort to assist with ground grading

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have launched a fundraising bid as they bid to achieve their FA Ground Grading at Hayden Road.

The club have confirmed a number of items need to be in place at the stadium by March 31 to achieve the Category C grading.

An additional turnstile block has already been ordered from local engineering firm Datona, changing room alterations to increase them in size will be carried out with the help of the recent finding award from Mick George while a new press seat and a new sink in the club’s medical room are being handled by volunteers.

However, the club also needs to have 250 seats in no more than two stands to achieve the grading.

Diamonds had expected to receive funding from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF) to redevelop the main stand with additional seating but have been advised that they would not be able to provide any financial help with the necessary upgrades needed.

The club has now put those plans on hold and will instead look to purchase a new 150-seater stand to be positioned next to the Peter De Banke Terrace at a cost of £30,000.

The hope is that the funds can be raised to cover that cost to ensure the club’s financial reserves remain at a healthy level.

The stand will be of the modular variety so that it can be moved in the future if necessary.

To kick-off the fundraising efforts, fans are being encouraged to ‘Name Your Seat’ in the new stand for a £60 donation with each seat named being acknowledged through a plaque bearing the name of the fans’ choice.

Straightforward donations are also being accepted while the club will be holding bucket collections at every home game while there will be a donation jar in the bar.

In order to help fund the ground works the existing 50-seat stand, which will be surplus to requirements, will be sold.

Season ticket holders in that stand will have already received a communication from the Club apologising for the disruption and offering alternative accommodation in the Chris Ruff stand.

Anyone who would like to name a seat in the new stand can do so by visiting the online club shot at www.afcdiamondsshop.com/sponsorship.asp or by direct bank transfer using the ref SEAT with the account details of Sort Code: 403915 and Account Number: 9150890.

Anyone wishing to pay by cheque should make it payable to AFC Rushden & Diamonds CBS Ltd and they can be handed in at the club shop where cash payments can also be made.