Diamonds keen to keep ‘the ‘train rolling' in two away tests

Andy Peaks wants AFC Rushden & Diamonds keep “ticking them off” as they prepare two away games in the space of 48 hours.

Diamonds remain in fourth place in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central following the 1-1 home draw with fellow play-off contenders Alevchurch last weekend.

That extended their unbeaten run to eight matches but that sequence is set to be tested again this weekend.

Diamonds head to fifth-placed Stratford Town tomorrow (Saturday) and that is followed by a re-arranged clash at Rushall Olympic, who are the only side to have beaten Peaks’ team at Hayden Road this season, on Monday night.

With 10 games to go, Diamonds remain well-placed to secure an extended season in their debut campaign at Step 3.

And Peaks said: “It’s up to us to keep the train rolling.

“We have two very tough away games in front of and it will certainly test the squad with them being within 48 hours of each other.

“We have just got to keep ticking them off and try to make sure we are still in the hunt.

“We are happy with what we have done so far and, for us, it’s a case of what will be, will be.

“There is still a quarter of the season to go but we will go into these two matches and try to get as many points as we can from them.”

Tomorrow's clash at Stratford comes just 19 days after Diamonds beat their fellow play-off chasers 2-0 at Hayden Road.

And Peaks knows Thomas Baillie’s team will be keen to turn the tables on his side.

“I only worry about the next game after the next game and we are only focused on Stratford at the moment,” the Diamonds boss added.

“They will be keen to set the record straight from a couple of weeks ago.

“They have not picked up many points in the last few games but the excellent season they have had has ensured they are still right in the mix, despite a little blip.

“So we won’t be looking too closely at those recent results, we are expecting a really tough game.”