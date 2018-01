AFC Rushden & Diamonds' home match with Uxbridge this afternoon (Saturday) has been postponed.

A pitch inspection was called for 11am at Hayden Road following rain overnight and this morning and the surface was deemed unplayable.

The match will now be re-arranged while Diamonds, who currently sit on top of the Evo-Stik South League East after a 14-match unbeaten run, will hope to be back in action on Tuesday night when they are due to host Thame United.