Diamonds hit four again as they march on at the top

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ charge towards promotion continued as they claimed a second 4-0 win in a row at Aylesbury FC.

Diamonds are now unbeaten in 14 league matches and have kept 11 clean sheets in that spell as their latest success saw them move three points clear at the top of the Evo-Stik League South.

Having named an unchanged team from the one that started the 4-0 success at Fleet Town at the weekend, Diamonds wasted no time in giving themselves what proved to be an unassailable first-half lead.

Tom Lorraine headed home from Ben Diamond’s cross after 11 minutes and Lorraine then teed up Joel Gyasi for the second soon after.

And the job was all-but done after 26 minutes when captain Liam Dolman rose to head home Gyasi’s cross.

There were fewer chances after the break but Diamonds wrapped it up in stoppage-time when Gyasi was brought down in the area and Dolman stepped up to score from the penalty spot.

The table-topping Diamonds are back at Hayden Road on Saturday when they entertain Uxbridge.