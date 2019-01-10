Diamonds have options after the big finish at Hitchin

Andy Peaks knows the options are there is he feels the need to make changes to his AFC Rushden & Diamonds starting 11 this weekend.

Having led 2-0, Diamonds looked to be heading for defeat as Hitchin Town hit back to lead 3-2 in their Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central clash last Saturday.

In a bid to turn things around, Peaks made a triple change with Jack Bowen, Joe Curtis and Sam Johnson being thrown on and it paid off in dramatic style.

Bowen levelled in the final minute and then Johnson won it with his first goal for the club in stoppage-time.

With Curtis also having an impact, Peaks was delighted with the contributions of the substitutes.

The Diamonds boss is set to have right-back Zack Reynolds available again for this weekend's home clash with Lowestoft Town while defensive duo Liam Dolman and Jack Ashton will be assessed throughout the week as they look to come back from injuries.

“There are always options for me,” Peaks said.

“I have got a few players who are waiting for their chance but I am not one of these who will change things just for the sake of it.

“But the boys who came on at the weekend showed that we have that strength in depth and they showed that the options are there.

“You have the likes of Matt Berry-Hargreaves who started and did well and then Sam Johnson and Joe Curtis came on and performed well and Jack Bowen showed he is back.

“It’s a good thing. It’s nice for me to be able to look at the bench and see plenty of strength on there.”