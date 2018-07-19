Diamonds handed a home start at higher level

AFC Rushden & Diamonds will make their debut at Step 3 at Hayden Road after they were handed a home start in the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central.

Andy Peaks’ team, who gained promotion last season, will start the campaign with home clash against Redditch United before they travel to Biggleswade Town and Stourbridge for back-to-back away games.

Their big local derbies with Kettering Town will be at Latimer Park on New Year’s Day and Hayden Road on Easter Monday, which will be Diamonds’ final home game of the season.

Diamonds will host St Neots Town on Boxing Day while their season will end with a trip to Tamworth on Saturday, April 27.

AFC RUSHDEN & DIAMONDS

Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central 2018-19

AUGUST

Sat 11: Redditch United (h)

Tues 14: Biggleswade Town (a)

Sat 18: Stourbridge (a)

Sat 25: Coalville Town (h)

Mon 27: St Neots Town (a)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 1: Tamworth (h)

Sat 15: Royston Town (a)

Sat 29: St Ives Town (h)

OCTOBER

Sat 6: Needham Market (a)

Sat 13: Barwell (h)

Tues 16: Hitchin Town (h)

Sat 20: King’s Lynn Town (a)

NOVEMBER

Sat 3: Rushall Olympic (h)

Sat 10: Lowestoft Town (a)

Sat 17: Bedworth United (h)

Tues 20: Banbury United (a)

Sat 24: Halesowen Town (h)

DECEMBER

Sat 1: Leiston (a)

Sat 8: Alvechurch (a)

Sat 15: Stratford Town (h)

Sat 22: Redditch United (a)

Wed 26: St Neots Town (h)

Sat 29: Biggleswade Town (h)

JANUARY

Tues 1: Kettering Town (a)

Sat 5: Hitchin Town (a)

Sat 12: Lowestoft Town (h)

Sat 19: Bedworth United (a)

Sat 26: Banbury United (h)

FEBRUARY

Sat 2: Rushall Olympic (a)

Sat 9: King’s Lynn Town (h)

Sat 16: Leiston (h)

Sat 23: Halesowen Town (a)

MARCH

Sat 2: Alvechurch (h)

Sat 9: Stratford Town (a)

Sat 16: Needham Market (h)

Sat 23: Barwell (a)

Sat 30: Royston Town (h)

APRIL

Sat 6: St Ives Town (a)

Sat 13: Stourbridge (h)

Sat 20: Coalville Town (a)

Mon 22: Kettering Town (h)

Sat 27: Tamworth (a)