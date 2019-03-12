Diamonds deserved more, says boss Peaks

Andy Peaks felt AFC Rushden & Diamonds didn’t get what they deserved after they were beaten 2-0 at Rushall Olympic last night (Monday).

First-half goals from Joe Hull and Dylan Parker proved to be enough for Rushall to complete a double over Diamonds, who remain two points off the play-off places in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central with eight games to go.

Last night’s loss came on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Stratford Town on Saturday.

But Peaks felt the scoreline at Rushall didn’t quite tell the full story.

The Diamonds manager said: “It’s disappointing from a result point of view because, of course, we wanted to go there and get something from the game. But performance-wise, I was really pleased.

“There were a couple of individual errors from players who have been awesome for us this season and those errors have been punished by two really good finishes.

“Other than those, I think we have probably created the better chances, their goalkeeper has made some good saves and we had one cleared off the line.

“It’s the best we have played for a while, I thought we were quite exciting to watch.

“It’s really frustrating to have come out of the last two games without any points.

“But I asked the players to be more positive and pass the ball better last night and they did.

“I really enjoyed watching the performance, even though the result didn’t go our way.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve from games and that was certainly the case for us on this occasion.”

Diamonds will be looking to bounce back when they return to Hayden Road to take on Needham Market on Saturday.