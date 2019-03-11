Diamonds beaten as Rushall do the double

AFC Rushden & Diamonds suffered a second defeat in the space of 48 hours as they went down 2-0 at Rushall Olympic.

Having been beaten 1-0 at Stratford Town on Saturday, Andy Peaks’ team made the Monday night journey knowing a return to winning ways would send them back into the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central play-off places.

But their top-five hopes suffered another setback as Rushall completed the double over Diamonds as they remain the only away team to have come away from Hayden Road with a win so far this season.

The hosts opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Ashley Sammons’ free-kick was met by the head of Joe Hull.

And that advantage was doubled three minutes before the break when Diamonds goalkeeper Ben Heath came out to collect a ball but misjudged it and Dylan Parker lobbed the ball over him and into the net.

Diamonds almost responded before half-time with Ben Farrell being denied by home stopper Matt Sargeant.

And they went close again early in the second half as Jack Bowen got through and went round Sargeant, only to see his effort cleared off the line by Hull.

Diamonds did try to put the pressure on after that but found no way through as the hosts saw the game out.

Peaks’ team will be hoping to bounce back when they return to Hayden Road to take on Needham Market on Saturday.