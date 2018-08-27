Diamonds and Steelmen pick up fine away wins

AFC Rushden & Diamonds claimed their first away win of the season in the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central with a fine 1-0 success at St Neots Town.

Diamonds welcomed captain Liam Dolman back into their starting line-up and he went on to produce a man-of-the-match display as they secured a first clean sheet of the campaign.

The winning goal came early on when, after six minutes, Tom Lorraine was brought down in the area and Ben Farrell stepped up to score from the penalty spot.

The hosts pushed hard for the remainder of the half with Luke Knight and Jack Keeble both forcing Ben Heath into saves.

But Diamonds remained solid and saw things out during the second half to wrap up their second win of the league season.

Andy Peaks’ men are back in action on Friday night when they entertain Tamworth at Hayden Road.

Corby Town maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they picked up a 2-0 victory at Coleshill Town in the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central.

The Steelmen had Greg Ling and Jamie Anton back in their starting line-up after they the FA Cup draw with Dunstable Town on Saturday while Joel Carta was awarded a place in the team after an impressive display as a substitute in the same game.

The Steelmen opened the scoring on nine minutes when Ling was on hand to tap in after a good ball in from Sam Warburton.

And Corby’s cause was given a helping hand when home goalkeeper Paul Hathaway was given a straight red card for a high challenge on Jordan Francis.

The lead was doubled in the second half with Carta making it two in two matches as he found the net from the edge of the area.

And that was enough to wrap up the Steelmen’s second win of the season.

They are back in action on Saturday when they take on AFC Dunstable at Steel Park.