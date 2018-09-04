Diamonds and Steelmen hoping for FA Cup progress

AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Corby Town are both seeking a place in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup tonight (Tuesday).

Both clubs face preliminary round replays this evening with Diamonds hoping to finish the job against United Counties League Premier Division outfit Deeping Rangers after a 1-1 draw between the two clubs in Lincolnshire 10 days ago.

A trip to Hayes & Yeading United awaits the winners in the next stage on Saturday and Diamonds go into the clash at Hayden Road having salvaged a 2-2 draw against Tamworth in the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central last Friday night thanks to Tom Lorraine’s last-gasp equaliser.

And boss Andy Peaks admits he doesn’t care how they get the job done tonight as long as they do.

“It’s a big game and we have to go and finish the job,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We only did half of it at their place, we didn’t play very well and I am expecting a better performance.

“These are nice games to have when you are the underdogs, they will come here with nothing to lose and believing they will they have a good chance so we will have to be at our best.”

Peaks confirmed Jack Ashton is likely to miss out again due to a knee injury but Jack Bowen could feature if he is given the all-clear for competitive action after suffering a broken nose in the first game with Deeping.

The Steelmen, meanwhile, head to Dunstable Town as they bid to set up a first qualifying round home clash with Hertford Town on Saturday.

The first meeting between the two ended in a 3-3 draw as Corby fought back from 3-0 down at half-time to earn a second chance.

And manager Steve Kinniburgh believes his team, who are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, are capable of getting the result they want against their Evo-Stik South League Division One Central rivals.

He said: “After 45 minutes of the first game we were out of the FA Cup. We were sitting in the dressing-room at half-time out.

“We managed to get ourselves a replay and we need to go and enjoy it.

“It’s a one-off game that will finish tonight and we need to make sure we don’t get caught up in the money aspects or anything like that.

“It’s another game against a team in our league, which we more than matched the last time out.

“If we cut out the silly goals and play to our game then I think we can come away with a positive result.”

The Steelmen will definitely be without Greg Ling who is cup-tied while Joel Carta remains unavailable.