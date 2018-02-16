Diamonds all set for their 'biggest test for a while'

Andy Peaks believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds are facing their “biggest test for a while” this weekend.

Diamonds return to Hayden Road to take on another of the form teams in the Evo-Stik South League East in Chalfont St Peter, who had a six-game winning streak ended by a 2-1 home defeat to Moneyfields last Saturday.

Peaks’ team maintained their place at the top of the table as they extended their unbeaten run in the league to 16 matches with a hard-fought 2-1 success at Arlesey Town courtesy of goals from Joel Gyasi and Ben Farrell.

But the manager knows his team are facing a tricky challenge tomorrow (Saturday).

“I think this is our biggest test for a while,” Peaks said.

“I know a fair bit about Chalfont, I know their management quite well and I have seen them a few times and they have a lot of pace in their team.

“They’ve been particularly effective away from home but they have gone out and beaten some of the other teams at the top.

“It’s a different challenge for us and it is another big game.

“We have been fairly consistent all the way through so far and I think the only game where we haven’t been completely at it was when we lost to Kidsgrove in the FA Trophy, which may have been a blessing in disguise looking back now.

“So we just have to concentrate on staying consistent in the games we have left.”

Luke Fairlamb is set to sit out the last of his three-match ban but John Dean should return to the squad and Peaks believes the frontman, who is signed on a dual registration from Desborough Town, will have a role to play in the run-in.

“Luke will be serving the last game of his ban so it will be good to get that out of the way,” he added.

“John was unavailable for last weekend but he should be back in the squad.

“He has been impressive in training, he hasn’t had many opportunities just yet but he has done really well.

“I am sure he will get his time to shine during the run-in.”