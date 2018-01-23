Diamonds aiming to take a grip on a promotion place

AFC Rushden & Diamonds get the chance to take a firm grip on one of the automatic promotion places in the Evo-Stik South League East tonight (Tuesday).

Diamonds are hoping to return to action against Thame United at Hayden Road after Saturday’s home clash with Uxbridge was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

While Andy Peaks’ team were inactive, a key result went in their favour with the Diamonds boss on hand to watch third-placed AFC Dunstable lose 2-0 at home to Chalfont St Peter.

With the top two going up automatically this season ahead of a restructure of the leagues in the summer, Diamonds could move eight points clear of third place if they win tonight and extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches.

But Peaks is keen to guard against any complacency as Diamonds bid to maintain their push for promotion.

“I went to watch AFC Dunstable’s game and they got beaten by a good Chalfont team but it was a good result for us,” Peaks said.

“So although we didn’t play, it wasn’t a bad day for us.

“Hopefully we can get back at it tonight and we will have to be at our best because Thame have been one of the form teams in recent weeks.

“But we have a good chance to move clear of third place and that’s what our focus is on for this evening.

“We have been in good form, we are going very well but the most important thing for us at the moment is to make sure we don’t get complacent.

“This is going to be a good test for us and I just want us to try to keep up the momentum.”