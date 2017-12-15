Corby targeting a maximum haul ahead of the festive period

Steve Kinniburgh insists Corby Town must target a maximum haul of points from their two games before Christmas.

The Steelmen head to bottom side Romulus tomorrow (Saturday) before taking on Spalding United at Steel Park next weekend.

Corby moved back into fourth place in the Evo-Stik League South after goals from Cameron Healey and Sam Mulready secured a 2-1 home success over Leek Town last weekend.

And caretaker-manager Kinniburgh is now keen to see his team consolidate a top-five position ahead of the festive period, which will see them play three games in the space of a week, starting at local rivals Stamford on Boxing Day.

“We have an away game at the team at the bottom tomorrow and then next weekend we are playing a side who have gone off-form a bit recently,” Kinniburgh said.

“So we have to be targeting six points from the next two games and if we can achieve that then it will set us up for the Christmas and new year period.

“We are in a good position at the moment and we need to consolidate it and then kick on.”

First and foremost on Kinniburgh’s mind is this weekend’s trip to rock-bottom Romulus.

It is a repeat of what was his third game in caretaker-charge as the Steelmen claimed a 2-0 win at their league rivals in the preliminary round of the FA Trophy at the start of October, thanks to two Mulready penalties.

Romulus play on a 4G surface at Sutton Coldfield Town’s home ground but Kinniburgh insists there will be no excuses as the Steelmen bid to maintain their good form since he took the reins.

“As far as this weekend is concerned, we have a reasonable idea of what to expect because we have already been there in the Trophy,” he added.

“This is probably the best time of year to play a game on a 4G surface because, at the moment, the lads are training twice a week on the same sort of pitch.

“There shouldn’t be any concerns about the game going ahead and there are no excuses.

“We need to go into the game and carry on doing what we have been doing.

“If we produce the sort of performance we are capable of then we will have a good chance of getting a positive result.”

The Steelmen will have defenders Paul Malone and Jason Lee available again after they missed last weekend's success.