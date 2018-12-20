Corby must make sure they are in contention

Steve Kinniburgh wants Corby Town to make sure they are “in contention” for the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central title at the start of 2019.

The Steelmen’s hectic festive period kicks-off with a trip to Welwyn Garden City on Saturday as they bid to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Didcot Town.

That clash is followed by a Boxing Day encounter against Coleshill Town at Steel Park, a home match with Cambridge City on December 29 and a trip to Yaxley on New Year’s Day.

Corby sit three points behind leaders Bromsgrove Sporting and second-placed Peterborough Sports following last Saturday’s setback.

And while Kinniburgh knows the next four games will be “important” as the season approaches the halfway stage, he insists his team’s main aim is to ensure they are still in the hunt once the new year dawns.

“It’s obviously going to be an important spell because there a lot of points up for grabs in a short space of time,” the Steelmen boss said.

“It’s going to be an interesting couple of weeks and I am sure there will be slips from all three teams up there and we just want to make sure we get closer to the other two during this period.

“It’s not about being at the peak of the table at this time of year, nothing is won or lost at Christmas.

“The main aim is to make sure we are in contention at the start of the new year and if we are then I will be happy.”