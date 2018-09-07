Corby hungry for more after long-awaited FA Cup joy

Steve Kinniburgh is hoping the ‘London Buses’ adage will ring true for Corby Town this weekend.

The Steelmen ended a near four-year wait for a win in the Emirates FA Cup as a fine performance was rewarded with a 4-0 victory at Dunstable Town in Tuesday’s preliminary round replay.

Now Corby are hoping that one win brings with it another as they go straight into a first qualifying round clash with Bostik League South Central Division side Hertford Town at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday).

Kinniburgh’s team remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this season.

And the Corby boss said: “Hopefully that London Buses adage will work for us.

“This club has had to wait too long for a win in the FA Cup and now we have got one, we want to follow it up with another.

“We are coming into the game on the back of a good performance and result on Tuesday night.

“We will get together and sort out a plan for the weekend.

“We will do our research on Hertford but, from what I know so far, they are a decent team who have just been promoted.

“And any team that has enjoyed success will always carry that bit of momentum and have a bit about them.

“In the FA Cup, you just never know what will happen but, for us, it’s a home tie.

“There is no Premier League or Championship football because of the international break so it will mean an excellent opportunity to get a good crowd in to create an excellent atmosphere.”

Kinniburgh was forced into changes to his team for Tuesday’s replay with Joel Carta returning in place of the cup-tied Greg Ling and youngster Dean McBride replacing the unavailable Miles Smith.

And, after such an impressive win, it means the competition for places is growing, which is something the Corby boss is happy about.

“We have got a great atmosphere in the changing room but within that, you need the winning mentality,” he added.

“The players all get along but, at the same time, they all know there is good competition for places and every time someone gets an opportunity they will be doing all they can to take it.

“From Tuesday night, we have Miles Smith and Greg Ling to come back in and Jake Bettles is obviously pushing for a start after coming off the bench and scoring last weekend.

“We have an atmosphere in which those not in the starting 11 are getting behind the boys who are in it but I want them to have that competitive nature.

“All it does is create a selection headache that I don’t mind having at all."