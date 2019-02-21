Corby boss Kinniburgh won’t try to change Kennedy’s ways

Steve Kinniburgh insists he won’t try to take the tough-tackling approach out of Connor Kennedy’s game.

The midfielder produced another impressive display for the Steelmen last Saturday and scored what proved to be the winner in the 3-2 home victory over Didcot Town, which kept them in touch with the top two in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central.

That moved him on to 10 goals for the season but Kennedy’s afternoon ended on a low note after he was sent off late on for a poor challenge.

He is now set to serve a four-match ban, which starts this weekend and will see him also miss the showdown with leaders Peterborough Sports at Steel Park a week on Saturday.

But Kinniburgh had nothing but words of praise for Kennedy, who he believes has come on “leaps and bounds” this season.

“Connor has been magnificent this season, he has been one of the standout players for us so, of course, we are going to miss him,” the Steelmen boss said.

“It’s disappointing but it was a mis-timed tackle and it’s one of those things that happens in football.

“I wouldn’t take that out of Connor’s game.

“He went in and mis-timed it a little bit.

“He has come on leaps and bounds over the season. He has added goals to his game, which is ideal.

“There are one or two things I want him to do a bit better but as far as the season is concerned, he has been a standout player.”

“It’s going to be a huge loss for us in the middle of the park but we are a squad and we will need to use that to its maximum and compensate for him not being there.

“And it may also be the case that we will need to get someone in on a short-term basis to provide a bit of cover.”