Corby boss Kinniburgh comfortable with the expectations

Steve Kinniburgh knows there will be a lot of expectation from all quarters on Corby Town to achieve something this season.

Having completed their summer friendly programme with a 5-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23 side at Steel Park last Friday night, the Steelmen are now preparing for the big kick-off in the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central.

Kinniburgh looks to have assembled a squad that could challenge for promotion with the experienced heads of Gary Mulligan and Elliot Sandy being mixed in with a number of talented youngsters.

And the manager knows it is now up to him and his players to deliver.

“Teams are going to come here and be very impressed with what we have got to offer and that puts us in a bracket where people will be expecting us to go and do something this year,” he said.

“The atmosphere in the dressing-room is excellent.

“I am expecting us to go and do something this year with the squad we have got together. And now we have to go and deliver that.”

Kinniburgh, meanwhile, is comfortable with having no further friendlies before his team’s campaign kicks-off with a trip to Cambridge City a week on Saturday (August 18).

The Corby boss is set to focus solely on the training pitch between now and then and he added: “We have had six friendlies of different ranges from teams below us, teams at the same level and teams above us.

“Over those six games I have seen more than enough to know what we need to do to start the league campaign.

“We have now got four or five sessions where we can get the whole squad together and nail down exactly what it is we have not been doing in those six games.

“We will have training matches where I can stop it and go in and do things.

“The sessions will be of a high intensity and we will still be looking at our match play but in a way where we can focus and force certain situations.”