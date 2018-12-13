Corby boss Kinniburgh always on the hunt for fresh faces

Steve Kinniburgh insists he is always on the lookout for fresh faces to boost the ranks at Corby Town.

The Steelmen look set for a promotion push after a fine first few months of the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central season.

Kinniburgh’s team sit in second place ahead of this weekend’s trip to Didcot Town, just two points behind leaders Peterborough Sports while Bromsgrove Sporting are level on points with Corby but are third on goal difference.

And while Kinniburgh seems content with his squad at the present time, he insists having competition for places is key for any team that has ambitions for league titles.

“You are always looking to strengthen the squad,” he said.

“It’s at this time of year where you start to get a few niggles and we have to make sure we have reinforcements so that we can keep going.

“If you are ambitious and want to be up there then you need the squad to cope with everything that is thrown at them.

“And you always want to keep the players on their toes and make sure they don’t get too comfortable. That competition for places is no bad thing.”

Corby’s latest arrival, Delroy Gordon, made his return to the club last week and started in the 5-1 victory over Kempston Rovers at Steel Park.

Gordon joined the Steelmen from Premier Division Central bottom markers Bedworth United.

And Kinniburgh added: “I thought Delroy did well.

“He has come in from a team who have got to December and not won so he has had to get into a different mindset.

“That’s not an easy thing to do but I never had any doubts about him and I thought he performed very well for us."