Corby bidding to close in on the top two

Corby Town will bid to close the gap on the top two in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central when they head to Welwyn Garden City tonight (Tuesday).

The race for the sole automatic promotion place took a twist at the weekend as Bromsgrove Sporting took over at the top after a 2-1 success at previous leaders Peterborough Sports.

The Steelmen stayed in touch with a 3-1 victory at Kempston Rovers and they head into their midweek clash five points behind Sports and seven adrift of Bromsgrove, although this will be the first of their three games in hand on the new leaders.

And with a mouth-watering encounter with Sports coming up at Steel Park at the weekend, boss Steve Kinniburgh knows his team must set themselves up for that by getting another job done tonight.

“It’s another big game for us,” the Steelmen manager said.

“We have only got 12 left and two of those are against Peterborough Sports and Bromsgrove but we just have to deal with each game individually.

“Nothing really changes as far as the way we are going about things.

“We knew it was going to be an important one for us at the weekend with the other two playing each other and the pressure was on us to go and get the three points.

“We did that and now we have to go and try to do it again tonight to see if we can set up what will be a huge game at the weekend.”

The Steelmen’s hopes of gaining promotion were further boosted by the arrival of three new signings ahead of last weekend with Steve Diggin returning to the club while Northampton Town youngsters Jack Newell and Cameron McWilliams also joined for the run-in.

Having already recruited Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson, Kinniburgh’s squad now has some real depth to it.

“I am now able to turn around and look at my bench and see plenty of options,” the Corby boss added.

“We needed to strengthen for the run-in, the board backed me in doing that and when I turned to look at my the bench on Saturday, I had a headache about who I could put on as well as who I might bring off. That’s what every manager wants.

“We have got a good dressing-room and the new boys have been welcomed into it and they have settled in straightaway, which is what you want at this stage of the season.”

