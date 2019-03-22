Corby are out to put some pressure on the leaders

Steve Kinniburgh knows there is plenty at stake when Corby Town head to Evo-Stik League South Division One Central leaders Bromsgrove Sporting tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen ended a run of three games without a win as they saw off bottom side North Leigh 5-2 as Jordon Crawford hit a hat-trick at Steel Park.

Corby head to the West Midlands this weekend six points adrift of Bromsgrove and five behind second-placed Peterborough Sports, who still have two games in hand on their high-flying rivals.

The chances of the Steelmen claiming the title still look slim but with a play-off place all-but guaranteed, Kinniburgh wants his team to target second spot which would earn them home supremacy in the extended season.

“We are going to treat the game like any other,” the Corby boss said.

“If we get the win then it will put a bit more pressure on Bromsgrove but when it comes to the title, we would still need favours from elsewhere to get over the line.

“Our title challenge isn’t over, it’s not completely out of our reach and we will keep aiming for it until it is mathematically impossible.

“But something that is in our reach is the home supremacy in the play-offs so that means maintaining at least third place and aiming for second.

“If you can finish second then you know you will be at home in the play-off semi-finals and the final if you get there so that has to be our target.

“But we know that if we lose this weekend then we will probably be looking at third place.

“We needed to get back to winning ways last Saturday and we did with a decent performance.

“Now we need to try to follow it up in another big game.”

Kinniburgh, meanwhile, is set to have experienced duo Elliot Sandy and Gary Mulligan fit and ready for tomorrow's clash.

Top scorer Sandy, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, was an unused substitute for last weekend's victory withKinniburgh opting to rest the striker, who has been carrying a knock in recent weeks.

Club captain Mulligan missed the game due to family commitments but the Steelmen still came through it as they returned to winning ways.

But both players, who have been key in a successful Evo-Stik League South Division One Central campaign so far, are set to be back for the big game at the leaders.

“Elliot has been struggling for the past three or four weeks to be honest,” Kinniburgh said.

“He is very much a team player and he wants to be playing and doing what he can for us.

“But, as the manager, I had to take him out of last Saturday and out of a game that, without being disrespectful to North Leigh, wasn’t as important as this weekend.

“The game at Bromsgrove is a big one and having a fit Elliot Sandy is crucial for us.

“He probably could have played some part last weekend but the rest of the boys stepped up and ensured we could give him the rest he needs.

“With Gary, he had family commitments that we were aware of.

“That comes first when you are involved in semi-professional football and I was obviously happy for him to go and do what he needed to do.

“We got through the game without them and they will both be back and ready for Bromsgrove.”