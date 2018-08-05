Clifton signs up as Diamonds sign off with a win

AFC Rushden & Diamonds wrapped up their pre-season friendly programme in impressive fashion as they secured a 4-0 success at Bishop’s Stortford.

And it proved to be a very good day for Dan Clifton who was confirmed as the club’s latest signing before opening the scoring in the final friendly.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder started his career at Northampton Town and went on to have spells at Rugby Town and Hitchin Town while he also featured for Biggleswade Town.

But he will be at Hayden Road this season and he was gifted the opening goal yesterday as a mix up between the home goalkeeper and a defender allowed him to score from close-range.

The rest of Diamonds’ goals came in the second half with trialist Ty Ward doubling the advantage 30 seconds after the restart.

Jack Bowen headed home number three on 70 minutes and John Dean’s shot from the edge of the area wrapped things up.

Diamonds can now look forward to the opening game of the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central season when they host Redditch United next Saturday.