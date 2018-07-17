Bradshaw returns to Corby on loan

Ben Bradshaw has joined Corby Town from Kettering Town on an initial six-month loan deal.

The young midfielder had a successful loan spell at Steel Park during last season and has now linked up with Steve Kinniburgh’s team again on a temporary basis.

It is understood the loan deal could be extended for the whole campaign when the initial spell runs out in January.

Poppies boss Marcus Law is adamant Bradshaw remains “one for the future” at Latimer Park.

But he firmly believes a chance to play regularly for Corby in the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central next season will benefit all parties concerned.

“We have looked at his development and we certainly feel he is one for the future,” Law said.

“We have an agreement for him to go out on loan to Corby and I think him going and getting games at the level below will benefit him a lot more than being a bit-part player this season.

“He had a good spell there last season but then he came back and picked up another injury.

“I think it’s fair to say he has been a bit unlucky with his injuries but we know there is a good player there and this move will be another important part of his development.

“He is going to play for a coach we know and trust in Steve Kinniburgh and it will hopefully be a good move for everyone involved.”

Kinniburgh, meanwhile, confirmed Corby are also in talks with a Sky Bet League One club over the potential loan signing of a goalkeeper for the forthcoming campaign.

The Steelmen are due to get their pre-season friendly schedule under way at Stamford tonight (Tuesday).