Boss Peaks agrees to a deal with Diamonds

Andy Peaks has agreed a contract with AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they gear up for life in the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central.

The Diamonds boss has led the club to Step 3 for the first time since it was formed and has achieved two promotions in four years since taking the reins.

The club have now rewarded him with a contract for the forthcoming campaign.

Chairman Ralph Burditt said: “I am delighted that Andy has agreed to sign a contract.

“The first team has enjoyed a period of sustained success under Andy’s stewardship and this is in no small part down to the stability which he has fostered since taking over.

“I hope that this move allows him to build on that stability as we embark on our new adventure at Step 3 and I very much look forward to continuing to work with him in the future.”

Peaks saw his team claim a fine 4-0 victory at Bishop’s Stortford in their final pre-season friendly at the weekend and they are now preparing for the opening league game when they take on Redditch United at Hayden Road on Saturday.

The Diamonds manager added: “I’m delighted to have agreed to a contract.

“Everyone who knows me knows my feelings for the club, I am Diamonds through and through and following promotion last season I can’t wait to get going and see what this team can achieve at this level.

“I’m grateful to the club for putting their faith in me and would like to thank everyone for their support over the last few years.”