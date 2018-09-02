Another win delights Corby boss Kinniburgh

Steve Kinniburgh was delighted with another three points on the board as Corby Town’s impressive start to the new season continued.

The Steelmen had to stage another second-half fightback at Steel Park after they had trailed to Nathan Frater’s goal, which gave AFC Dunstable a half-time advantage.

The Steelmen celebrate after Elliot Sandy converted what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot

But the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Kyle Ajayi was sent-off following a clash with Miles Smith and Corby took full advantage with substitute Jake Bettles bringing them level before Elliot Sandy won and then converted a penalty 10 minutes from full-time to secure the 2-1 success.

Corby are still unbeaten in all competitions and sit in fourth place in the early standings in the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central.

And Kinniburgh said: “It’s another win early on in the season when you are trying to set your stall out of where you want to be in the league table.

“It’s about getting those points on the board and we have managed to dig in again and get over the line.

“When you look back, within 30 seconds Sam Warburton had got himself to the by-line, cut one back and we had a corner.

“Then he has put one right across the face of goal that nobody gets on the end of and Elliot Sandy has a shot all within the first 15 to 20 minutes. We were well on top of the game and creating a few chances.

“The tempo was a bit slower than I would have liked but the heat played a part in that.

“We got a bit sluggish and the goal we lost was really poor. You have to set your stall out with clean sheets and we didn’t get that because of a silly error.

“If we can cut those errors out then we will always get chances because we have enough players in this team who can go and create something out of nothing and they did it again for us.”

Kinniburgh paid tribute to the efforts of substitute Bettles who once again made a big impact when coming off the bench as he fired a shot in off the underside of the crossbar to bring the scores level.

“The big thing for me is the squad,” the Steelmen boss added.

“If you’ve got a player like Jake who is coming off the bench and showing that sort of hunger and determination then you’ve got to be happy.

“He does it from the start and he does it when he comes on and that’s what you ask from him.

“It might be that when he is coming on he is fresher because he is a very fit boy. It suits him to put pressure on people with that bit of pace he has.

“You don’t want to label anyone as a super-sub but you’d rather be a super-sub than being someone who doesn’t get on because you don’t contribute.

“He contributes a lot for the team and he keeps knocking on that door. It’s a good headache to have.”

The Steelmen are back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Dunstable Town for the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round replay after the two sides drew 3-3 at Steel Park just over a week ago.