A job well done by Kinniburgh's Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh was pleased with a job well done as Corby Town made it two wins out of two over the festive period with a 4-1 victory over Cambridge City at Steel Park.

The Steelmen took the lead through Joel Carta but were pegged back by a Josh Oyinsan goal for the visitors.

Corby thought they had regained the lead before the break when Connor Kennedy fired home, only for his effort to be ruled out.

But Kinniburgh’s team took control in the second half with Jordon Crawford making it 2-1 before Tolani Omotoal grabbed his first goal in Steelmen colours and then Elliot Sandy rounded things off with 14 minutes to go.

With the top two Peterborough Sports and Bromsgrove Sporting also winning again, the victory ensured Corby stayed in touch at the sharp end of the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central.

And the manager was left impressed.

Tolani Omotola takes the congratulations after he grabbed his first goal for Corby

“That’s two really good performances in four days, which is great for us,” Kinniburgh said.

“We have been a bit inconsistent at times but I think, over the last six games or so, we have had that real, good consistency from everybody in the team.

“We are looking around at the squad and what we have not got with a couple of injuries and we are still looking really solid.

“There don’t seem to be many weaknesses at all, which is ideal from my point of view.

Elliot Sandy scores the Steelmen's fourth goal at Steel Park

“This wasn’t an easy game, they are a good side. We played them in the first game of the season and it was a battle.

“We knew what we were going to get but we knew it was a bigger pitch and we knew we had the legs to go and get at them.

“The first half was a bit of a scrap but we came out in the second half and did a great job.

“It’s the players’ job to go out on the pitch with the instructions I am giving.

“The boys were not the happiest when they came in at half-time because they felt they should have been 2-1 up.

“It was just about getting that level head and they went out there with clear heads in the second half and got their rewards.”

The Steelmen kick-off 2019 with a short trip to take on Yaxley on New Year’s Day (3pm kick-off).