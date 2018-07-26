Local rivals are all set to kick-off the season

The new Future Lions United Counties League season kicks-off with a local derby in Division One tomorrow (Friday) night.

The annual Groundhop Weekend will get under way with Raunds Town taking on Irchester United under the lights at Kiln Park (7.45pm kick-off).

It will be the first league game at the helm for new Shopmates manager Bob Warby, who replaced Jim Le Masurier over the summer.

Raunds finished in fourth place last season while the Romans, who are once again being led by Steve Sargent, ended the last campaign in 13th spot.